Athletico Paranaense clinched a controversial win in a high-stakes match, securing three crucial points and booking their place in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Playing on home turf, the Brazilian side faced a tough challenge from Libertad. In a dramatic turn of events, Libertad managed to score a late equalizer, only for it to be disallowed due to a handball. The decision sparked heated debates, but it ultimately granted Athletico Paranaense the victory they needed to secure their spot in the next round.