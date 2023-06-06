Athletico Paranaense clinched a controversial win in a high-stakes match, securing three crucial points and booking their place in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Playing on home turf, the Brazilian side faced a tough challenge from Libertad. In a dramatic turn of events, Libertad managed to score a late equalizer, only for it to be disallowed due to a handball. The decision sparked heated debates, but it ultimately granted Athletico Paranaense the victory they needed to secure their spot in the next round.
Athletico Paranaense Secure Controversial Victory, Advance to Copa Libertadores Round of 16
Copa Libertadores Libertad Athletico Paranaense