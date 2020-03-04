Athletico Paranaense Get 1-0 Win Over Peñarol March 4, 2020 03:51 3:44 min With the only goal of the game coming from Guilherme Bissoli, Athletico Paranaense gets a 1-0 win over Peñarol in the first match of their Copa Libertadores group stage campaign. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Peñarol Athletico Paranaense -Latest Videos 3:44 min Athletico Paranaense Get 1-0 Win Over Peñarol 1:10 min Bissoli Scores Lovely Opener For Athletico PR 0:47 min Hernandez Free Kick Levels Boca And Caracas 5:29 min Internacional Beat Universidad Catolica 3-0 3:58 min Santos Get 2-1 Comeback Win Over Defensa y Justica 1:14 min Kaio Jorge Gets Goal To Make It 2-1 Santos 1:04 min Santos Get One Back From Jobson 0:52 min Defensa Y Justica Take Early Lead Against Santos 2:14 min Hope Solo Previews the Tournoi de France 4:10 min MLW Fusion: Lumberjack Match