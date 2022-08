It was a sensational clash between Estudiantes de La Plata and Athletico Paranaense in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

The first half of the game was goalless.

In the second half things started to heat up. A ruled-out goal kept the game 0-0.

It wasn’t until the 90 + 6’ that Athletico Paranaense scored the 1-0.

The game ended 1-0 for Athletico and they will play in the semifinals of the Libertadores.