Athletico Paranaense played Caracas FC in Brazil today.

The Brazilians scored the first in the 19th minute and the second only 3 minutes later. With these two goals, the locals were 2-0 in advantage, and second, before entering the half-time, they scored the third goal of the game.

Caracas then scored a great header in the 58th minute.

Finally, Pedro Rocha scored the fifth goal for Athletico in the 75th minute.

The game finished 5-1.