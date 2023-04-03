Argentina may rule the world, but Brazil remain the King of Copa Libertadores as the tournament returns

Copa Libertadores 101

If this is your rookie season in Copa Libertadores, then welcome to a proud tournament that has been running since 1960. On a basic, admittedly European-centric level, think of the Copa Libertadores as South America’s version of the Champions League with the sister tournament of the Copa Sudamerica as the Europa League equivalent.

From April 4th through to November, 32 of South America’s best teams from 10 countries will meet up in groups of four over six match days with the top-two qualifying for the knockout stages. Only two teams will be left and meeting in the iconic Macarana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

For six glorious spring weeks and throughout the summer, South America’s finest are serving North American soccer fans a primetime football feast.

South American Stars

The Copa Libertadores is a chance to enjoy greats who made their name in Europe such as Real Madrid's Marcelo who is now at Fluminense. There are also World Cup stars continuing to shine in South America like Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Copa Libertadores also affords the chance to win bragging rights in rising-star geek outs. Want to spot the likes of Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez before anyone else? Then Copa Libertadores is the place to be.

Who are Copa Libertadores Kings?

Argentina may be World Cup winners, but the country’s clubs have had sand kicked in their faces of late with Flamengo and Palmeiras winning the last four Copa Libertadores titles and Brazilian teams taking up the six places in the last three finals.

The last Argentinian side to win was River Plate in the now infamous double-header against Boca Juniors in 2018 that had its finale in Madrid.

The Favorites

The imperious Palmeiras and the reigning champions of Flamengo are the front-runners in 2023. These two teams have won the last four editions. Atletico Mineiro, are likely to be another Brazilian side to watch in the shakedown.

River Plate are desperate to put on a better showing than last year’s elimination at the Round of 16 stage. Meanwhile, prospects are not looking too good for Boca Juniors who fired their coach, Hugo Ibarra, a week before the start of the tournament.

Where to Watch?

You can watch the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana in North America exclusively across the beN Sports network for unrivaled coverage.