Sometimes football's fair and sometimes is not. Today at Asuncion was both things. America-MG won the matchup against Guarani after trailing by 3 goals on the aggregate. The Brazilian side, debutants on international competitions, qualified for Copa Libertadores Phase 3 after beating the locals in the penalty shoot-out, where Guarani players missed three consecutive shots.

Guarani opened the score quickly after 15 minutes of great football. Fernando Fernandez put the 1-0 after a perfect penalty execution following a foul on the box over Guillermo Benitez by Eder. The second one came rapidly after a flawless header by Marcos Caceres just two minutes later.

Guarani was winning 3-0 on the aggregate, but America didn't give up and managed to even the match in the second half after two great appearances by veteran striker Wellington Paulista, who scored at 59th and 75th minute respectively. The final goal came in the stoppage time after a marvelous shot by Pedrinho that goalkeeper Devin Vázquez couldn't stop. America sealed the comeback to send the pairing to the penalty shoot-out.

America-MG wait for its next rival that will be decided in a couple of hours between Barcelona and Universitario.