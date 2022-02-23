America-MG made its historical Copa Libertadores debut this afternoon at home after facing Club Guarani from Paraguay. Unfortunately, things weren't well for the locals because of a late unexpected goal for the visitors in the 90'+1 scored by Josué Colman.

Brazilian side was better in the start of both halfs, but was unable to score after a lot of good chances. When everything seemed to drive us to a scoreless draw, midfielder Josué Colman put Guarani up front, leaving no time to America-MG to strikes back.