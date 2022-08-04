Amazing quarterfinal game in the Copa Libertadores between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

It was an intense fight between the two Brazilian teams throughout the whole game.

Atletico Mineiro took the lead in the 45th minute after the locals were awarded a penalty which Hulk scored beautifully.

Into the second half, Palmeiras scored an own goal and Atletico Mineiro doubled their lead.

Palmeiras scored their first goal of the game in the 59th minute.

Finally, Palmeiras equalized in the last minute after an incredible goal.