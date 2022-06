Emelec faced Atletico Mineiro in a thrilling first leg in the Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores.

The game started off with great intensity.

Atletico opened up the score in the 16th minute after completing an amazing play that ended in a goal.

Emelec equalized the score after Javies Rodriguez scored an excellent penalty.

Atletico Mineiro were given a late penalty, which Hulk was unable to score after the goalkeeper produced an outstanding save to keep the draw.

The game ended 1-1.