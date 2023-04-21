Dorlan Pabón scored a hat-trick to lead Atlético Nacional to a 3-1 victory over Melgar, maintaining their unbeaten record in the Copa Libertadores.

The former Monterrey player opened the scoring in the 28th minute after a great assist from Candelo on the right flank.

He scored his second from a penalty in the 38th minute, and despite Melgar pulling one back through a great header by Luis Iberico in the 57th minute, Pabón completed his hat-trick after a run by Andrés Felipe Román in the 59th minute.