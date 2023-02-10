Boston River faced Zamora today in an exciting Libertadores match.

Boston River took the lead in the 23rd minute.

The first half ended 1-0.

Boston scored the second goal in the 55th minute. The third came in the 65th minute.

GOAAL! Emiliano Gomez with the finish to make it 3-0



Zamora managed to score one goal in the 76th minute.

The game ended 3-1.