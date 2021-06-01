The matchups for the knockout stages of the 2021 Copa Libertadores are set following Tuesday's Round of 16 draw at CONMEBOL's headquarters in Paraguay.

River Plate have been pitted against Argentinos Juniors in the only matchup between teams from the same country, while defending champions Palmeiras will take on Chilean side Universidad Catolica.

🤩🏆⚽ The field is set for the #Libertadores Round of 16! pic.twitter.com/u6gE8NcVoL — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 28, 2021

The composition of the Round of 16 is dominated by teams from Argentina and Brazil, with each country represented by six teams, while two Paraguayan, one Chilean and one Ecuadorian sides make up the remaining four aspirants.

2020 Copa Sudamericana and Recopa champions, Defensa y Justicia, will do battle with Flamengo for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Round of 16 will start on July 13, while the quarter-final and semi-final fixtures will run between August and September.

The one-off final will be played on November 20, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Round of 16 matchups:

A. Defensa y Justicia (ARG) vs Flamengo (BRA)

B. Boca Juniors (ARG) vs Atletico Mineiro (BRA)

C. Universidad Catolica (CHI) vs Palmeiras (BRA)

D. Cerro Porteño (PAR) vs Fluminense (BRA)

E. Velez Sarsfield (ARG) vs Barcelona (ECU)

F. Sao Paulo (BRA) vs Racing (ARG)

G. River Plate (ARG) vs Argentinos Juniors (ARG)

H. Olimpia (PAR) vs Internacional (BRA)