Talleres de Cordoba versus Flamengo faced eachother today in the Copa Libertadores in an intense game from these two teams.

Flamengo were pushing with great effort to put the team at an advantage. Sadly, the effort was lost after the Brazilians scored an own goal and Talleres were in front.

Flamengo equalized the score in the second half. Sadly, that didn’t last long because Talleres took the advantage not long after losing it.

Pedro, with an amazing goal over the goalkeeper, equalized it again for the visitors.

The game continued at this pace and the score ended in a 2-2.