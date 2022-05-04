Deportivo Tachira faced Emelec today and it was an exciting game with a lot of goals. Emelec opened the score in the 3rd minute of the game. The same player scored the second goal within minutes after making it 1-0.

It wasn’t until the 37th minute that the locals closed the gap in the hope to overcome the visitors.

Minutes after the break Javies Iriarte scored a hattrick.

In the last minutes of the game, Jair Jimenez secured the win with a fourth goal.

The score ended 1-4 in favor of Emelec and they’re now the second place in Group A.