Estudiantes La Plata faced Nacional tonight. Estudiantes kept their head clear as they are still on top of the table after beating Nacional 1-0. Group C round 4 was held between these two teams who battled hard for a win, but only one was able to take it home.

Only minutes before the halftime were the locals able to get one past behind the goalkeeper and start the counting.

The game continued with Estudiantes mostly creating the chances, but Nacional couldn’t keep up.

The clash finished 1-0 in favor of Estudiantes.