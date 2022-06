Corinthians and Boca Juniors faced each other tonight in a thrilling first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

The game was intense throughout the 90 minutes but ended scorelessly.

Corinthians got a penalty before halftime, but Agustin Rossi prevented the Brazilians to go into an advantage after a phenomenal save.

The first half, as well as the second half, were goalless.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw.