Watch the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana Draw LIVE

Following the thrilling conclusion to the 2018 Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana seasons, the draw to decide the path to the 2019 finals of South America's biggest club competitions will take place on 17 December at CONMEBOL headquarters in Asunción, Paraguay.

How many teams?

The Copa Libertadores draw will consist of 47 CONMEBOL teams, 45 of which are already confirmed. The remaining two teams will be decided at the conclusion of Bolivia’s Clausura season.

When does the tournament begin?

The 60th edition of the Copa Libertadores will kick off on 22 January, with the beginning of the Phase 1 of the Preliminary Stage, and will run until 23 November, when two teams face off at the Estadio Nacional de Santiago de Chile for what will be the tournament’s first ever final to be played as a one-off game.

The three Preliminary Phases will be played out between 22 January and 28 February; the group stage takes place between 5 March and 9 May; the round of 16 runs between 2-11 July; the quarter-finals take place between 30 July and 8 August; and the semi-finals will be held between 24 September and 2 October.



What is the format of the Copa Libertadores?

The top two teams from each of the eight groups will qualify for the round of 16 for which another draw will be held in May 2019. At the conclusion of the group stage, the third-place teams will automatically qualify to the Copa Sudamericana round of 32, along with the two best ‘losers’ from Phase 3 of the Preliminary Stage.

The Draw for the Preliminary Phase:

Phase 1:

Pot 1: The Strongest (Bolivia), Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) and Nacional (Paraguay).

Pot 2: Real Garcilaso (Peru), Delfín (Ecuador) and La Guaira (Venezuela).

Phase 2:

Pot 1: Atlético Nacional (Colombia); Atlético Mineiro and San Pablo (Brazil), Libertad (Paraguay), Barcelona (Ecuador), Universidad de Chile (Chile), Caracas (Venezuela) and Independiente Medellín (Colombia).

Pot 2: Talleres (Argentina), Melgar (Peru), Palestino (Chile), Danubio (Uruguay), three Bolivian sides and the three winners from Phase 1.

Phase 3:

The eight teams that qualify from Phase 2 will play two-legged knockout ties for four available spots competition proper.

Pots for the Main Draw

Pot 1: River Plate - automatically makes it into Group A as the reigning champions- and Boca Juniors (Argentina), Nacional and Peñarol (Uruguay), Gremio, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro (Brazil), and Olímpia (Paraguay).

Pot 2: San Lorenzo (Argentina), Atlético Paranaense, Internacional and Flamengo (Brazil), Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Universidad Católica (Chile), Emelec (Ecuador) and Sporting Cristal (Peru).

Pot 3: Rosario Central, Godoy Cruz and Huracán (Argentina), Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia), Liga de Quito (Ecuador), Alianza Lima (Peru), Zamora (Venezuela) and Junior (Colombia).

Pot 4: Deportivo Lara (Venezuela), Deportes Tolima (Colombia), Universidad de Concepción (Chile), two Bolivian sides and the four teams that qualify from the Preliminary Stage.