Filipe Luis Seals Flamengo Move

After ending his second spell with Atletico Madrid, Brazil left-back Filipe Luis has confirmed his move to Flamengo.

Filipe Luis has joined Flamengo after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract.

The left-back was part of the Atletico team that won the 2013-2014 LaLiga title, as well as the Europa League twice during two stints in the Spanish capital.

And Brazil defender Filipe Luis is now heading back to his homeland after agreeing a deal to the end of 2021.

 

"Feeling that goes from father to son, from grandfather to grandchild. The heart beats," the defender wrote on Twitter. 

"The big day has come, the day to fulfill my childhood dream. The day I can say I'm a player of my Mengao."

Filipe Luis previously played in the Premier League for Chelsea.

 

