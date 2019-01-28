Copa Libertadores: When And Where To Watch This Week's Matches

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Real Garcilaso (PER) vs. Deportivo La Guaira (VEN)

When: 6:25 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: beIN SPORTS and streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

What to know: La Guaira travel into the elevation of Cuzco with a 1-0 lead over Real Garcilaso after the first leg. The winner of the tie advances to face former Libertadores champions Atlético Nacional of Colombia in the second round of qualifying.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Nacional (PAR) vs. Delfin (ECU)

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: Streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 4

What to know: Nacional will attempt to overturn a three-goal deficit as they return home for the second leg. Roberto Ordóñez starred for Delfin in the first leg, scoring two goals and assisting on Carlos Garcés' third in a 3-0 win last week. The winner of the tie will meet Caracas FC of Venezuela in the second qualifying round.

Defensor Sporting (URU) vs. Bolivar (BOL)

When: 6:25 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: beIN SPORTS and streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT

What to know: The first leg of this tie was the standout match of the opening round, with Defensor Sporting capturing a 4-2 win in La Paz over a Bolivar side that played more than an hour with 10 men and saw two more red cars in the 90th minute. The winner will advance to face Barcelona SC of Ecuador in the second phase of qualifying.