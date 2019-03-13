Copa Libertadores Review: Boca Win, Goulart Inspires Palmeiras, Libertad Topple Gremio

Boca Juniors won their first game in the Copa Libertadores this season, while Palmeiras eased to victory on matchday two.

After drawing against Jorge Wilstermann last time out, last year's runners-up Boca eased past Colombian outfit Deportes Tolima 3-0 in Group G.

All three goals were scored in the second half on Tuesday, with Marco Perez's own goal sending Argentine hosts Boca on their way.

After Perez turned the ball into his own net in the 48th minute, Dario Benedetto doubled the lead eight minutes later with a close-range header in Buenos Aires.

Mauro Zarate sealed the win following a swift counter-attack on the hour-mark, the former Lazio and West Ham forward played in by Carlos Tevez before curling the ball beyond Alvaro Montero.

Tolima finished the match with 10 men after Carlos Robles was sent off in stoppage time.

Ricardo Goulart starred as Palmeiras beat Melgar by the same scoreline to preserve their perfect record in Group F.

Goulart – back in Brazil on loan from Chinese giants Guangzhou Evergrande having left Cruzeiro for the CSL in 2014 – scored and set up two others in the comfortable victory.

The 27-year-old teed up Felipe Melo in the 25th minute before scoring a goal of his own nine minutes into the second half against the Peruvian visitors in Sao Paulo.

Goulart then provided the assist for Deyverson with 19 minutes remaining as Luiz Felipe Scolari's Brazilian champions won again.

Elsewhere, Gremio remain winless after losing 1-0 at home to Libertad in Group H. The win puts Paraguayans Libertad atop their group with six points from the first two matches.

Atletico Mineiro were beaten 1-0 by Group E rivals Nacional, leaving the Brazilian giants without a point through two matches.

Olimpia played out a 1-1 draw with Universidad Concepcion while Sporting Cristal and Godoy Cruz drew by the same scoreline.