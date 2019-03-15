Copa Libertadores: Penarol And Athletico Paranaense Claim Wins

Penarol and Athletico Paranaense claimed their first wins of the Copa Libertadores group stage in emphatic style on Thursday.

Coming off a loss to LDU Quito in Group D, Penarol hammered San Jose 4-0 in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan hosts needed just two minutes to open the scoring, Lucas Viatri volleying in a cross from Giovanni Gonzalez.

Diego Lopez's Penarol would be in control by half-time as Cristian Lema headed in a Lucas Hernandez corner and Agustin Canobbio scored their third via a deflection.

Viatri produced a classy finish from 20 yards early in the second half as the hosts dominated, closing out their win despite Gaston Rodriguez missing a 76th-minute penalty.

In Group G, Athletico Paranaense responded to their opening defeat by thrashing Jorge Wilstermann 4-0.

The Brazilians got fortunate with their opener just after the half-hour mark, Rony's strike deflecting off team-mate Marco Ruben and beating goalkeeper Arnaldo Gimenez.

Gimenez was at fault for the second goal, the shot-stopper unable to deal with a long-range effort from Tomas Andrade.

Renan Lodi and Bruno Guimaraes scored second-half goals for Athletico, sealing a comprehensive victory.

In the day's other game, Emelec and Huracan played out a 0-0 draw in Group B.