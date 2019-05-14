Copa Libertadores 2019 Knockout Round Draw

The draw for the Copa Libertadores knockout phase took place Monday night in Paraguay and defending champions River Plate face a tough matchup in the Round of 16, while rivals Boca Juniors see themselves with a rematch from the group stage.

River, who finished second in Group A, will face Group B winners Cruzeiro in the Round of 16. The meeting of Argentine and Brazilian powers brings together two clubs with multiple Libertadores titles in their trophy case.

Last year's other finalist, River's rivals Boca Juniors, will have to face off against the same team they closed the group stage against, Athletico Paranaense. Boca won Group G with a dramatic late win over Paranaense on the final matchday and now they will see each other again in the Round of 16.

In another group-stage rematch, Group H winners Libertad were drawn against the team that finished two-points behind them, Gremio.

Internacional, which won Group A without suffering a loss (4-0-2), will face Group E runners-up Nacional. Internacional could see a Brazilian rival in the Quarterfinals if Group D winners Flamengo get past Emelec.

So here is the draw for the round of 16 in the #CopaLibertadores2019 !#ConmebolLibertadores #Santiago2019 pic.twitter.com/xdUh4FJPOU — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) May 14, 2019

Full 2019 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Draw:

River Plate (ARG) vs. Cruzeiro (BRA)



Godoy Cruz (ARG) vs. Palmeiras (BRA)



Emelec (ECU) vs. Flamengo (BRA)



Liga Universitaria de Quito (ECU) vs. Olimpia (PAR)



Atlético Paranaense (BRA) vs. Boca Juniors (ARG)



Nacional (URU) vs. Internacional (BRA)



Gremio (BRA) vs. Libertad (PAR)



San Lorenzo (ARG) - Cerro Porteño (PAR)