Copa Libertadores

CONMEBOL Set Locations For 2020 Copa Libertadores And Sudamericana Finals

The 2020 Copa Libertadores final will take place in Brazil, while the 2020 Copa Sudamericana final has been set for Argentina.

CONMEBOL has announced the locations for its two continental championships – the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana – in 2020.

The 2020 Copa Libertadores final will be played in Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã.

 

The 2020 Copa Sudamericana final will be held in Córdoba, Argentina at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.

 

2019 is the first year that the CONMEBOL finals are set to be played as single matches at neutral locations.

The 2019 Libertadores final will take place in Santiago, Chile on Nov. 23. The 2019 Sudamericana final between Independiente del Valle and Colon will take place in Asunción, Paraguay on Nov. 9.

