CONMEBOL Moves the 2019 Copa Libertadores to Lima

CONMEBOL has changed the venue of the 2019 Copa Libertadores final to Lima, Peru over security concerns.

The showdown between River Plate and Flamengo had been scheduled to take place in the Estadio Nacional, Santiago on November 23rd.

However, due to civil unrest in the Chilean capital, South American soccer's governing body has decided to move the game to a safer location.

"After analyzing and evaluating new circumstances of force majeure [sic], and considering the security of the players, public and respective delegations, CONMEBOL has taken the decision to move the final of the 2019 Libertadores to Lima, Peru, while maintaining the original date of November 23rd," CONMEBOL confirmed in a statement.

"The choice of a new venue has been made following the guarantees of security offered by the government of Peru.

"The decision was taken jointly by the presidents of the participating clubs, River Plate and Flamengo, and of the respective associations of Argentina, Brazil and Chile, while maintaining the policy of holding each final in a different country.

"CONMEBOL thanks the government of Chile for the active collaboration provided by the various public offices during the organization of the 2019 Libertadores Final, and wish the Chilean people and their authorities peace and goodwill."

The decision marks the second year in a row that the venue of the Copa Libertadores final has had to be moved over security concerns.

After crowd trouble outside of River's El Monumental stadium caused the second leg of year's all-Argentinean final between Los Millonarios and Boca Juniors to be postponed, the game was eventually played in the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.