2019 Copa Libertadores Final to Remain in Chile - CONMEBOL

Amid a wave of violent protests across Chile, CONMEBOL has reaffirmed its commitment to hold the Copa Libertadores final in Santiago, as originally planned.

Scheduled to take place on November 23rd in the Estadio Nacional, this season’s final will be first time since 1988 that the tournament is decided in a one-off game and in a neutral venue.

Following days of civil unrest provoked by rising living costs, South America’s soccer governing body released a statement confirming it still intends for the showpiece fixture to remain in the Chilean capital.

“CONMEBOL reaffirms its commitment to dispute the one-off final of the 2019 CONMEBOL Libertadores showpiece event on the date, place and time initially agreed upon.

“CONMEBOL, is in permanent contact with the authorities and all entities related to the performance of the one-off final final in Santiago, Chile.

“The analysis will continue and the safety of clubs, players, fans and accredited media will be taken into account, so that the only protagonist is South American football, meeting in which the new continental champion will be crowned.”

