2021 Copa Libertadores Draw Announced For Preliminary Rounds

The 2021 Copa Libertadores first, second, and third stage matches have been confirmed today by CONMEBOL.
First stage:
🤩🏆⚽ The draw for the first phase of the 2021 #Libertadores!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) February 5, 2021
🇪🇨 @UCatolicaEC 🆚 Uruguay 4 🇺🇾
🇻🇪 @Caracas_FC 🆚 @clubucv 🇵🇪
🇵🇾 @ClubGuarani 🆚 @ClubRoyalPari 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/zcWISDDVgI
Second and third stage:
🔥🏆⚽ The Phase 2 & 3 draw in full!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) February 5, 2021
🇵🇾 @Libertad_Guma 🆚 E1
🇵🇪 @fc_ayacucho 🆚 Brazil 7 🇧🇷
🇧🇴 @Bolivar_Oficial 🆚 Uruguay 3 🇺🇾
🇦🇷 @SanLorenzo 🆚 Chile 3 🇨🇱
🇻🇪 @DeportivoLara 🆚 Brazil 8 🇧🇷
🇨🇴 @JuniorClubSA 🆚 E2
🇪🇨 @IDV_EC 🆚 Chile 4 🇨🇱
🇨🇴 @nacionaloficial 🆚 E3 pic.twitter.com/2xG0b0JjEF