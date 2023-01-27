Diego Simeone has reiterated his happiness with Atletico Madrid despite the club looking set for another season without a trophy.

The Argentine saw his side let a one-goal lead slip in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals to rivals Real Madrid, who won 3-1 after extra time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico's exit effectively signals the end of any silverware prospects for the season, with the club currently fourth in LaLiga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, and also out of Europe.

But Simeone reaffirmed his commitment to the Rojiblancos in his post-match comments, insisting he will not walk away of his own accord yet.

"I am enormously happy to be at Atletico," he said. "[I have been] from the day I arrived. I am going to give everything I have until I leave.

"I will give myself a thousand percent with this team and with the club. Now, I only have [it] in my head to work with joy and enthusiasm.

"I have done that from the day I arrived [and I will do so] until the day [that] I have to go. That will come someday [but not now]."

Atletico ended the match with 10 men, having seen Stefan Savic dismissed in extra time with the score at 1-1 for back-to-back bookings.

Frustrations from Atleti players over Dani Ceballos avoiding a second yellow for a foul earlier in the match boiled over after the final whistle.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak suggested that his team get unfair treatment from match officials when playing their rivals, and said they should be accustomed to such difficulties.

"If it is a red for us, it should be a red for them too," he added. "I think they should have had their second yellow card.

"It's been decided that way and we're used to it by now. Even so, we've fought to the end against everyone."