Robert Lewandowski is set to miss Barcelona's Copa de Rey semi-final first leg at Real Madrid on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Barca on Monday revealed Lewandowski has sustained a strain of his left hamstring.

The league leaders stated that the prolific striker "is out and his recovery will determine his availability" three days before another Clasico showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lewandowski's injury is another blow for Xavi on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at Almeria on Sunday.

That was only a second LaLiga defeat of the season for the Catalan giants, who are seven points clear of Madrid at the summit.

Barca also suffered the blow of being knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United last week, losing the second leg at Old Trafford 2-1 after Lewandowski had opened the scoring with his 25th goal of the season.

Xavi's side face Los Blancos at Camp Nou in LaLiga on March 19 following clashes with Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. The second leg of their Copa semi-final takes place on April 5.