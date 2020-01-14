Quique Setien's first Barcelona away game will take place on the party island of Ibiza.
Setien, who on Monday agreed to be Ernesto Valverde's successor at Camp Nou on a deal until 2022, will take his new team to the Balearic Island in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.
The game, which will take place next midweek, will follow Setien's first game in charge, at home to Granada on Sunday.
Real Madrid were paired with Segunda B Group 2 strugglers Unionistas Salamanca while city rivals Atletico will visit Cultural Leonesa.
¡¡¡Completamos la tabla de emparejamientos!!!— RFEF (@rfef) January 14, 2020
1⃣3⃣ @elchecfoficial 🆚 @AthleticClub
1⃣4⃣ @RealZaragoza 🆚 @RCD_Mallorca
1⃣5⃣ @SevillaFC 🆚 @LevanteUD
1⃣6⃣ @RealSociedad 🆚 @RCDEspanyol #LaCopaMola
🔴 DIRECTO SORTEO | https://t.co/tP49bAAmLX pic.twitter.com/M0nKJx5Epc
Defending champions Valencia, the final team in pot one, face a potential banana skin when they go to Segunda B Group 2 table-toppers UD Logrones.