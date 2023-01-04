Barcelona cannot leave their Copa del Rey clash against Intercity happy, according to head coach Xavi, after a historic round-of-32 tie.

The Blaugrana required an Ansu Fati winner in extra time to decide the seven-goal thriller against the third-tier opposition, which saw Oriol Soldevila net a remarkable hat-trick.

While the 31-time winners were able to respond in the right way, retaking the lead on three occasions after seeing the hosts equalize, Xavi is aware that there is plenty to improve ahead of a crunch LaLiga tie against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

"We conceded a lot in a game that we had very much under control," he told a post-match press conference. "We haven't blocked centers, we haven't defended the area well.

"We can't leave happy. The game has been pretty good, but we have to be more forceful. In defense, it can happen, but the game had to be finished and there has been a lack of forcefulness.

"But we had to dominate the game, and we were good in the rhythm. We have interesting things, but we have suffered a lot. We've gotten too complicated.

"Today I'm happy with the game. We are lacking forcefulness. But we are in a good moment of play. I have to think about what we can improve."

Barcelona will discover their last-16 opponents in Friday's draw, with the tie to be played following the LaLiga clashes against Atletico and the Supercopa tie against Real Betis in Saudi Arabia.