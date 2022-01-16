Real Betis v Sevilla game to resume behind closed doors on Sunday, RFEF confirms

The Copa del Rey clash between Real Betis and Sevilla will resume behind closed doors on Sunday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Saturday's Seville derby at Estadio Benito Villamarin was suspended due to crowd trouble, with Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan hit by an object from the stands.

The incident occurred when the visitors' players were celebrating Nabil Fekir's 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu Gomez's opener in the last-16 tie.

Jordan was attended by physios after being struck by a projectile from the crowd that appeared to hit him on the head.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea led the players off the pitch after protestations from Sevilla and their head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The RFEF has announced the final stages of the first half and the entire second half will be played on Sunday, but no supporters will be present inside the ground.

Jordan will play no part as the 27-year-old must stay at home under observation for at least 24 hours.

Sevilla condemned the "unacceptable" actions of Betis' fans in a statement released shortly after the abandonment.

"Sevilla FC condemns the violent act suffered today by Joan Jordan," the statement read.

"It was an unacceptable act in the world of sport committed by an individual who does not represent the fans of Real Betis or the way of living football in our city.

"Likewise, the club demands the utmost respect for Joan Jordan, a true professional and an exemplary person who has suffered an appalling attack."

Betis released a statement of their own on Sunday, reading: "Real Betis Balompie strongly condemn the throw of an object to the pitch during the Copa del Rey game.

"The club has immediately cooperated with the police to identify the alleged perpetrator of said throw.

"The club will apply the internal regulations with the utmost severity to punish said individual.

"The intention of Real Betis Balompie has been to resume the game as soon as possible."

It is the latest incident to mar the Sevilla derby, which is notorious for being one of the most heated rivalries in Spain.

In 2007, Sevilla coach Juande Ramos was knocked unconscious by a bottle thrown from a Betis fan.