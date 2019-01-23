Español
Copa del Rey

Boateng Set For Barcelona Debut Against Sevilla

New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng in the squad to face Sevilla in Copa del Rey, with Denis Suarez the odd man out

Kevin-Prince Boateng is in line to make his Barcelona debut against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with midfielder Denis Suarez the odd man out. 

Boateng completed a shock loan switch from Sassuolo on Tuesday, providing Ernesto Valverde with cover in attack following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla. 

 

The 31-year-old was named in a 19-man squad for the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Lionel Messi handed a rest. 

However, Barcelona have now confirmed that the ratification of Boateng's transfer by Spain's football authorities means Suarez has been cut form the matchday 18. 

VALVERDE DEFENDS BOATENG SIGNING

Former Manchester City, Sevilla and Villarreal midfielder Suarez has been persistently linked with a move to Arsenal during this transfer window, seemingly as a replacement for the reportedly Juventus-bound Wales international Aaron Ramsey.

Copa del Rey Lionel Messi denis suarez Soccer Barcelona Sevilla La Liga Kevin-Prince Boateng
