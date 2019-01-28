Real Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville has been chosen to host the final of the 2018-19 Copa del Rey, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Monday.

It will be the first time since 2002-03 that the final is not played in any of Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia, with the Martinez Valero in Elche hosting on that occasion.

Betis could yet end up playing in the final itself, having reached the quarter-finals and drawn 1-1 away to Espanyol in the first leg.

1 - Benito Villamarín will see a final match for the first time ever in all competitions (single game). Historic #CopadelRey pic.twitter.com/XkhfaQ2A4L — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 28, 2019

City rivals Sevilla are also still in the competition and beat holders Barcelona 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan across town in the first part of their two-legged contest.

Seville last hosted the Copa del Rey final in 2000-01, when Real Zaragoza beat Celta Vigo 3-1 in the city's La Cartuja stadium, built as a potential Olympics venue.

The final will be played on May 25.