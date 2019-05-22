Español
Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen Ruled Out Of Copa del Rey Final

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be absent when Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Ander ter Stegen has been ruled out of the Copa del Rey final due to a knee problem.

Ter Stegen picked up the injury in training last week, putting him in doubt for the Final before the club confirmed his absence on Wednesday.

After finishing up another title-winning LaLiga season, Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey Final on Saturday at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

