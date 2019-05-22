Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Ander ter Stegen has been ruled out of the Copa del Rey final due to a knee problem.

[INJURY NEWS] FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen still has discomfort in his right knee and will continue receiving treatment during the coming weeks and, thus, has been ruled out for the Saturday's Copa del Rey final. pic.twitter.com/HpqipPSSN4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2019

Ter Stegen picked up the injury in training last week, putting him in doubt for the Final before the club confirmed his absence on Wednesday.

After finishing up another title-winning LaLiga season, Barcelona face Valencia in the Copa del Rey Final on Saturday at Estadio Benito Villamarin.