Brazil have recent history on their side as they take on Chile on Friday, with a place in the Copa America semi-finals up for grabs.

The tournament hosts – and defending champions – won their opening three fixtures before a second-string team drew 1-1 with Ecuador last time out.

Their place at the top of Group B pitted them against Chile, who finished fourth in Group A.

Champions in 2015 and 2016, Chile won only one game in the group stage, beating Bolivia 1-0. They recorded two draws either side of that victory before a disappointing 2-0 reverse to Paraguay.

Tite's team have won their previous four Copa America clashes with Chile, and what would appear an easier passage to the final awaits them should they extend that run in Rio de Janeiro.

Peru, thrashed by Brazil 4-0 in the group stage, or Paraguay will be the semi-final opponents for the winner of Friday's encounter, and though Brazil will be confident, Chile's single group-stage loss was their only defeat in their past seven games.

"The objectives set were for performance and results in the first stage," Tite told a news conference on Thursday.

"We got three wins and a draw; we used all the players. We are prepared for what is coming with confidence. The objectives were fulfilled.

"In those decisive games, we have to be very strong in four factors: the tactical, technical, physical and emotional parts. If we are, we are much closer to victory."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brazil – Richarlison

No other Brazil player has had more touches in the opposition box at the Copa America than Richarlison (26). Indeed, only Uruguay's Luis Suarez (27) has managed more.

Chile – Arturo Vidal

Inter's Vidal had a game-high 113 touches in Chile's defeat to Paraguay, though he had just one attempt and failed to create a chance. Against a star-studded Brazil team, Martin Lasarte will need the combative midfielder at his battling best.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Brazil's draw with Ecuador snapped a 10-match winning streak, which stretched back to a friendly defeat to Argentina in November 2019.

- Across Brazil's four straight wins over Chile in the Copa America, they have scored 11 goals, conceding just once in return.

- In fact, Brazil have been able to keep a clean sheet against La Roja in three of the past four games in the Copa America.

- The last time Chile were able to score more than one goal against Brazil in the competition was in the 1993 edition, in a 3-2 victory.

- No other team has scored more headed goals at this year's tournament than Brazil (three).