Ben Brereton scored his first international goal as Chile edged to a 1-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America Group A on Friday.

Martin Lasarte's side opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Argentina on Monday and, despite the slender scoreline, they never looked like failing to follow that up with maximum points against a limited Bolivia outfit at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

Blackburn Rovers striker Brereton, who made his debut from the substitutes' bench against Argentina, scored the only goal of the game early on, firing past Carlos Lampe after an incisive breakaway.

Chile carved out numerous chances to extend their lead – most of which came in an utterly dominant first half – but they were unable to find a way past their opponents, who have now lost their opening two games.

Jean Meneses' long-range drive was kept out by Lampe in the early stages before Brereton opened the scoring after 10 minutes, rolling into the bottom-right corner after being teed up by Eduardo Vargas.

Lampe then denied Chile on three occasions in quick succession, superbly keeping out efforts from Brereton, Erick Pulgar and Meneses.

Roberto Fernandez missed a glorious opportunity for Bolivia, firing wide from 10 yards with no-one around him, while Lampe repelled Brereton and Vargas, while Meneses dragged narrowly wide before half-time.

Bolivia were much improved after the interval, with Erwin Saavedra forcing a smart stop out of Claudio Bravo shortly before the hour mark.

Eugenio Mena headed straight at Lampe in the closing stages as Chile ultimately fell short of finding a second goal their dominance deserved.

What does it mean? Wasteful Chile do enough

Victory for Chile moved them top of Group A, although they could be reined in when Paraguay and Argentina play their second games, while Uruguay are still yet to begin. Still, four points from two games is not to be sniffed at.

The only disappointment for Lasarte's side will be that they failed to give the scoreline a more accurate reflection of their dominance. They had 18 shots (11 on target) to Bolivia's 10 (three on target) and really should have taken a few of those chances.

Brereton makes his mark

Brereton's inclusion in Chile's squad for this tournament came as something of a surprise, given his English background and less-than prolific strike rate in the Championship. However, he looked at home on the big stage here, opening the scoring with a composed finish – one of a game-high three shots on target.

Vidal off the pace

Arturo Vidal did not look happy to be brought off after 69 minutes for Tomas Alarcon but the Inter midfielder was far from his best. The 34-year-old, who had just one shot despite his side's dominance, lost possession on 11 occasions – the joint-highest total of any Chile player.

What's next?

Both sides face Uruguay next, Chile coming up against them on Monday and Bolivia meeting them on Thursday.