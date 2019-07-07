Brazil boss Tite carefully attempted to quell speculation surrounding his future ahead of the nation's first Copa America final appearance in 12 years.

The tournament hosts face a resurgent Peru at the Maracana on Sunday with the aim of being crowned South American champions for the ninth time.

Securing victory would give Tite his first trophy in charge but local reports have indicated success might not convince him to remain in the role.

The 58-year-old is said to be considering moving on in the wake of forced changes to his staff, including the loss of assistant coach Sylvinho to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Just a rumor but @JucaKfouri reporting that Tite will step aside from @CBF_Futebol after Sunday's final. That is according to conversations he's had with people close to the coach. #Brazil https://t.co/sZPmRaO8fG — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 4, 2019

Asked several times about the situation at his pre-match news conference, Tite referred only to the bare terms of his employment with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"The contract is until 2022, after the World Cup," Tite said.

"That's the contract I have with CBF."

Though rumours regarding their coach's intentions linger, Brazil remain firm favourites to overcome Peru after cruising to a 5-0 victory when the teams met in the group stage.

The underdogs have significantly improved since then, with their win against Chile in the semi-final particularly impressive, and Tite insisted the previous encounter provides no clues to the outcome of the final.

"I talked after that match about the difficulties we face against Peru, and that the scoreboard was not representative of the match," he said.

"Both teams are stronger now. It will come down to who wants it more and who performs better on the pitch.

"We have to prepare ourselves for every possible situation, including conceding the first goal, and we are prepared."

Dani Alves will lead Brazil onto the pitch after replacing Neymar as captain in the lead-up to the tournament and is keen not to underestimate the size of the occasion.

"It's very special to be in a final with Brazil, to play at the Maracana in a match like this," the experienced right-back said.

"And we will give everything we have so that our goal is achieved. It will take a tremendous effort, but we are ready."