By Tim Stannard

Dani Alves to replace Neymar as Brazil captain for Copa America after club problems for PSG spill over into country

Awkward. The relationship between Neymar and Dani Alves that is, two close friends who have been working side by side for club and country for years. When Neymar is not injured. Or suspended.

An ethically dubious end of the season for Neymar off the pitch for PSG has had repercussions for Brazil with Coach Tite removing the captaincy of the player for the upcoming Copa America tournament and handing it to Dani Alves.

It is whatever the opposite of icing on the cake would be for Neymar's year - mayonnaise spread on a cow pat perhaps - after the Brazilian forward ended his PSG campaign suspended in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League after hitting a fan and firing off potty-mouthed rants against UEFA on social media.

Hoje a #SeleçãoBrasileira está de folga, depois de completar a primeira semana de trabalho na Granja. Veja como foi a atividade de domingo! ⚽️🇧🇷 #JogaBola pic.twitter.com/3LITuNoVjK — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 27, 2019

Then there were the very public suggestions from Neymar that the younger members of the PSG squad were not built for pressure. And possibly a bust-up in the Locker Room as PSG's domestic campaign went a bit south.

All in all, far too much for Tite who has chosen Dani Alves as the locker room leader in what is likely to be the final tournament for the 36-year-old who has been there, done it, won it, lifted a trophy and largely avoided punching people.

beIN SPORTS has both of Brazil's upcoming friendlies with Qatar and Honduras as well as full coverage of the Recopa Sudamericana final, second-leg on Thursday.

Heck, even before that the Copa Sudamericana second round, second leg starts on Tuesday with three live games beginning with Liverpool making a testing trip to Venezuela to take on Caracas. The Liverpool from Uruguay by the way, for full disclosure.

Arrests made in Spain over match-fixing allegations in La Liga

Drama to say the least in Spain on Tuesday.

Just over a week after the end of the league campaign, a number of arrests of players and a club president have been made following an investigation into match-fixing.

The action follows a request from La Liga to authorities to look into a number of potential cases of match-fixing including a game from La Liga in May 2018. According to a statement from La Liga, the cases involves "alleged acts related to match-fixing in lower divisions of Spanish football and international friendlies played in Spain.

Although details are still emerging, one of those reportedly arrested is the president of Huesca, Agustin Lasaosa, with police spending time at the club's facilities today. Another of those arrested is former Real Madrid defender, Raul Bravo.

Spanish media outlet 'Servimedia' reports that the investigation is centered on a suspected betting ring.

Post to Post: The Soccer Show will bring you the latest details on our beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT.

Valverde's future still in doubt as Gattuso bows out at Milan

On to more cheerier subjects - unless you happen to be Ernesto Valverde - and further talk on Tuesday concerning the future of the Barcelona boss. Or lack of it.

Despite all indications suggesting that the Camp Nou club is sticking by their guy despite a Copa del Rey final loss, Belgian boss Roberto Martinez is reportedly the favorite to take over, should Barca undergo a backtrack.

While the future of Ernesto Valverde may be in the air, the same is not the case at Milan with Gennaro Gattuso revealing today that he is stepping down after failing to take his team into Serie A's Champions League places. "A painful choice but a considered one," noted the former midfielder.

That could leave the hot-seats of both Milan clubs open with Luciano Spalletti's future at Inter in doubt.

Atletico Madrid has started to close a few of the gaps being left by departing players. The trusted source of all footballers, Porto, has been chosen with the Rojiblancos announcing that the centerback, Felipe, will be joining up in July.

The Sports Burst live show will be all over this and everything else. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.