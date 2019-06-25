Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America with an injury to his left knee, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed.

Farfan scored in a 3-1 defeat of Bolivia that helped book Peru's place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But the 34-year-old will not be able to play in Saturday's last-eight clash against Group C's winners, who will be either Uruguay or holders Chile.

"The Peruvian Football Federation regrets that the player Jefferson Farfan has suffered an injury to his left knee, which makes it impossible to continue participating in the Copa America Brazil 2019," an FPF statement said.