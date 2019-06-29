Peru Beat Uruguay on Penalties, Set Up Semifinal Against Chile

Luis Suarez missed his spot-kick as Uruguay suffered a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw in Salvador.

Edinson Cavani squandered a glorious chance midway through the first half, while Diego Godin was guilty of similar profligacy after the interval as Peru hardly tested their opponents at the other end.

Uruguay, who also had a goal disallowed in the first half, twice fell foul of tight offside decisions after Godin's miss – both Cavani and Suarez denied by the flag and subsequent VAR checks.

And Uruguay's poor fortune continued in the shoot-out – Pedro Gallese making a fantastic save from Suarez's opening penalty, with Edison Flores later stepping up to clinch Peru's place in the last four, where defending champions Chile await.