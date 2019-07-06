Marquinhos: Tite Has 'Confidence And Respect' Of Brazil Squad Despite Exit Rumors

Marquinhos insists Brazil are fully united in admiration for boss Tite and hopes rumours he could step down following the Copa America prove untrue.

Local media reports have suggested the 58-year-old former Corinthians coach is considering his future after growing frustrated with recent staff changes.

Just a rumor but @JucaKfouri reporting that Tite will step aside from @CBF_Futebol after Sunday's final. That is according to conversations he's had with people close to the coach. #Brazil https://t.co/sZPmRaO8fG — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 4, 2019

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) moved to dismiss the speculation by releasing a short statement announcing Tite is to continue in his role on a "permanent basis".

Murmurs about a potential change have not been entirely quashed, however, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos addressed the situation ahead of the Copa America final against Peru on Sunday.

"If the coach is unhappy he has not shown it to us," the versatile 25-year-old said.

"I've said it before, I'd like him to continue regardless of the outcome of the final, because he's a great man, a great coach, and despite the World Cup elimination, the statistics are in his favour. They're good.

"He has been doing a good job for Brazil, and he has the confidence and respect of the group.

"He is very human and has the affection of everyone."

Tite will hope to lead Brazil to a first continental triumph since 2007 when they square off against surprise finalists Peru at the Maracana.

Brazil cruised to a 5-0 hammering over the same opponents in a one-sided Group A encounter a fortnight ago, but Ricardo Gareca's side bounced back and stunned holders Chile in the semi-final, winning 3-0.

Marquinhos admitted the ease of Peru's victory came as a surprise.

"We were expecting a more disputed game, not a score already settled in the first half," he said.

"We know it will be a difficult game, the other one is already in the past.

"In football things change very fast and we will face Peru in a totally different situation. The final is always different to other games in the tournament."