Copa America

CONMEBOL Hand Messi One-Match Ban And Small Fine After 'Corruption' Comments During Copa America

Lionel Messi has been punished by CONMEBOL after the Argentina star suggested that this summer's Copa America was rigged in favor of hosts Brazil.

Reuters

GOAL

CONMEBOL have handed Lionel Messi a one-match ban for his red card and a $1,500 fine for his inflammatory comments about the federation’s “corruption” during this summer’s Copa America.

In addition to the fine, the Argentina star will serve a one-game suspension for the red card he received against Chile in the competition’s third-place match earlier this month.

Messi went off on the South American federation, but they have responded with a negligible fine and no further suspension beyond the automatic one-game punishment for a red card.

More to follow...

