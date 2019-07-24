GOAL

CONMEBOL have handed Lionel Messi a one-match ban for his red card and a $1,500 fine for his inflammatory comments about the federation’s “corruption” during this summer’s Copa America.

In addition to the fine, the Argentina star will serve a one-game suspension for the red card he received against Chile in the competition’s third-place match earlier this month.

Messi went off on the South American federation, but they have responded with a negligible fine and no further suspension beyond the automatic one-game punishment for a red card.

More to follow...