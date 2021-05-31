Brazil To Host Copa America After Argentina Stripped Of Tournament

Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL announced the decision on Monday hours after it ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 as street protests against President Ivan Duque rocked the nation.

CONMEBOL said on Twitter that the tournament is confirmed to take place between June 13 and July 10. Brazil is the defending champion, winning the competition in 2019 as hosts.

¡Brasil recibirá a la CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica 2021! El mejor fútbol del mundo llevará alegría y pasión a millones de sudamericanos. La CONMEBOL agradece al Presidente @jairbolsonaro y su equipo, así como a la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol @CBF_Futebol, — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

More than 460,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, with many analysts expecting another wave of the disease to hit the country by late June.

Many hospitals have more than 80% of their intensive-care unit occupied by victims of the virus.

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has challenged social distancing restrictions and called for a return to normal life despite a slow vaccine rollout.

His handling of the pandemic response is under investigation by a Brazilian senate inquiry.

Argentina is facing a surge of coronavirus infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed last weekend amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths.

More than 77,000 people have died in the country due to the disease, as the virus continues to spread.

South American teams are already training for the tournament and two rounds of World Cup qualifiers are starting this week.