Argentinian star Lionel Messi trained separately from his Argentina teammates on Wednesday and doubts remain over his presence against Uruguay and Brazil at November double round of South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi, who has been absent from Paris Saint-Germain's last two games because of knee and hamstring injuries, underwent physical exercises at the start of the training session open to the media.

Later, he left for a lighter workout with PSG teammates, as coach Lionel Scaloni started the practice.

Argentina is currently second in the standings with 25 points, eight ahead of Ecuador and six behind Brazil.