After more than a year out, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho is back to Brazil National team for the double round of South American World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

He suffered an injury at his left knee in December 2020 and, since then, had to go to surgery for three times, returning to the pitch only in September, at Barcelona's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at UEFA Champions League.

Brazil will host Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 11th and a win would secure their ticket for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.