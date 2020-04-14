CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani spoke during an on-line interview on Monday about possible time frames for the resumption of soccer around the world following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting fans may have to wait until next year.

Montagliani said that while all fans of the sport are hopeful of a rapid return: "I think right now we're in the battle of our lives, literally, as as a human race and I think that is our priority."

"I think first and foremost we have to ensure that whenever that decision is made, and the time that it's made, it's done in concert with the proper instructions from the local health authorities or the national health authorities." Montagliani added.