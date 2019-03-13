Brian Lozano scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half as Santos Laguna rallied past the New York Red Bulls in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Lozano netted a brace as Santos struck four times in the final 20 minutes to claim a 4-2 win over the Red Bulls in their second leg in Torreon on Tuesday.

Revive el golazo de Brian Lozano en el resumen de la victoria de @ClubSantos a @NewYorkRedBulls #SCCL2019 #SANvNYR pic.twitter.com/uYuDtUA1ba — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 13, 2019

The visiting MLS side had drawn level on aggregate inside 10 minutes, but Santos eventually sealed a 6-2 victory in the tie to move into the semi-finals.

A nice team move saw Omir Fernandez tap in a Daniel Royer cross in just the fourth minute to bring the Red Bulls, who suffered a 2-0 home loss, back into the tie.

Bradley Wright-Phillips then set up Royer and the visitors were on track until Santos took over late on.

Jose Abella finished clinically before Lozano got on the end of a Jesus Angulo pass to make it 2-2 in the second leg.

After Diego Valdes made it 3-2, Lozano scored the best goal of the game in the 81st minute.

From just inside his own half, Lozano spotted Luis Robles off his line before producing a stunning effort over the stranded goalkeeper.

In the day's other game, Tigres UANL claimed a 1-0 win at home to Houston Dynamo to wrap up a 3-0 aggregate success, setting up a meeting with Santos Laguna.