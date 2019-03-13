Español
Keep beIN
CONCACAF

CCL: Santos Laguna And Tigres Advance To Semifinals

Santos Laguna beat the New York Red Bulls as Tigres UNAL eliminate the Houston Dynamo to move to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals

Reuters

 

Brian Lozano scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half as Santos Laguna rallied past the New York Red Bulls in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Lozano netted a brace as Santos struck four times in the final 20 minutes to claim a 4-2 win over the Red Bulls in their second leg in Torreon on Tuesday.

 

The visiting MLS side had drawn level on aggregate inside 10 minutes, but Santos eventually sealed a 6-2 victory in the tie to move into the semi-finals.

A nice team move saw Omir Fernandez tap in a Daniel Royer cross in just the fourth minute to bring the Red Bulls, who suffered a 2-0 home loss, back into the tie.

Bradley Wright-Phillips then set up Royer and the visitors were on track until Santos took over late on.

Jose Abella finished clinically before Lozano got on the end of a Jesus Angulo pass to make it 2-2 in the second leg.

After Diego Valdes made it 3-2, Lozano scored the best goal of the game in the 81st minute.

From just inside his own half, Lozano spotted Luis Robles off his line before producing a stunning effort over the stranded goalkeeper.

In the day's other game, Tigres UANL claimed a 1-0 win at home to Houston Dynamo to wrap up a 3-0 aggregate success, setting up a meeting with Santos Laguna.

liga mx Soccer MLS New York Red Bulls Houston Dynamo CONCACAF Champions League Tigres Santos Laguna
Previous Highlights: Sporting Cristal And Godoy Cruz Play T
Read
Highlights: Sporting Cristal And Godoy Cruz Play To 1-1 Draw In Group C
Next Neymar Under UEFA Investigation For VAR Rant
Read
Neymar Under UEFA Investigation For VAR Rant

Latest Stories