CCL: Monterrey Advance Past Atlanta United

Atlanta United win the second leg 1-0, but fall 3-1 on aggregate to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals

Atlanta United bowed out of the CONCACAF Champions League despite beating Monterrey 1-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Josef Martinez's 77th-minute goal gave Atlanta victory at home to Mexican visitors Monterrey, however, Frank de Boer's side lost 3-1 on aggregate.

 

MLS champions Atlanta came into Wednesday's return fixture facing a 3-0 deficit following last week's trip to Guadalupe.

CCL: SANTOS LAGUNA AND TIGRES ADVANCE TO SEMIFINAL

Atlanta star Martinez offered the Americans some hope with an emphatic finish 13 minutes from the end at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But, former Crystal Palace and Inter boss De Boer – who replaced Gerardo Martino at the start of the season – watched Atlanta exit the tournament midweek.

