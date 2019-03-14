Atlanta United bowed out of the CONCACAF Champions League despite beating Monterrey 1-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final.

Josef Martinez's 77th-minute goal gave Atlanta victory at home to Mexican visitors Monterrey, however, Frank de Boer's side lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Acá tenemos todas las acciones del partido que llevaron a @rayados a la semifinal. #SCCL2019 #ATLvMTY pic.twitter.com/zXzgW61TKs — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 14, 2019

MLS champions Atlanta came into Wednesday's return fixture facing a 3-0 deficit following last week's trip to Guadalupe.

Atlanta star Martinez offered the Americans some hope with an emphatic finish 13 minutes from the end at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But, former Crystal Palace and Inter boss De Boer – who replaced Gerardo Martino at the start of the season – watched Atlanta exit the tournament midweek.