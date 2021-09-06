Christian Pulisic

"We need new ideas at times. Today, I think we didn’t test them enough. Whether it was not being direct enough or not, I’m not too sure. But it just felt like we couldn’t break them down. Obviously they defended well, but we just needed some new solutions and yeah, obviously it wasn’t good enough.”



Gregg Berhalter

Head Coach, USA

“We’re disappointed, I think disappointed with the performance, particularly tonight. I think the effort was good, was outstanding, but the performance wasn’t up to what we expect. Looking at this and keeping it in perspective, we knew it was going to be a difficult road. We knew there were going to be tough games and we’re getting into it, and we are finding out that they are tough games. That’s something we have to deal with. Our success is going to depend on how we’re able to deal with that as a team. There’s ups and downs and bumps in the road and we just have to keep responding when we’re called on.”