Pulisic Out of USA Squad For Must-Win Canada and Cuba Games

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has withdrawn from the United States' squad due to a hip injury.

The winger was part of the initial selection for the CONCACAF Nations League fixtures with Canada and Cuba this month.

However, head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed a joint decision had been made to not risk Pulisic's fitness.

"Christian is officially at this stage ruled out. We just got that information. This was a collaborative decision with the club. looking after the best interest of the player..."



"These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren't willing to take at this time."

Pulisic has been in great form for a Chelsea side that sit third in the Premier League, scoring five goals in nine top-flight outings during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.